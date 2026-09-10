A newly released video showing an Ohio waiter tackling a man who tried to shoot his ex-wife at a restaurant has gone viral. Matthew Exton was convicted of attempted murder after returning to restaurant with a handgun and pointing it at his ex-wife. The gun did not fire because its safety was engaged, before the waiter intervened and tackled him.

A newly released video showing a waiter tackling a man who allegedly tried to shoot his ex-wife inside a Toledo restaurant has gone viral, bringing fresh attention to the dramatic intervention. The footage shows 43-year-old Matthew Exton approaching a table where his former wife was celebrating with her family and then pulling out a handgun. just moments later, a waiter rushes towards him and tackles him to the ground.

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Exton has since been found guilty of attempted murder in connection with the April 2025 incident, according to a report by NBC News.

Waiter tackles man after gun is pointed

The incident happened on April 11, 2025, during the opening night of a restaurant in downtown Toledo, Ohio. According to the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office, Exton had been drinking when he spotted his ex-wife and her family at the restaurant. He first ordered a drink and had it taken to their table.

He then reportedly spat towards them before leaving the restaurant.

Exton later returned carrying a Colt Defender handgun and walked towards his former wife.

The video released by prosecutors shows him taking the handgun from his pocket as he approaches the table. His ex-wife can be heard shouting 'gun' as he points the weapon in her direction.

The waiter then moves towards Exton and tackles him before he can make another attempt to fire.

Gun safety was still engaged

Prosecutors said Exton tried to fire the handgun, but its safety was still engaged. The weapon had one round in the chamber and seven more in the magazine, according to the prosecutor’s office, NBC report added.

The woman later told authorities that Exton pointed the gun at her chest and pulled the trigger multiple times. She described hearing rapid clicking sounds as he tried to fire the weapon in a protection-order statement filed two days after the incident.

The newly released footage has drawn attention to the waiter’s quick response, which prevented Exton from trying again.

Exton denied trying to shoot his ex-wife

During his trial, Exton denied that he had intended to kill or hurt his former wife.

He told the court that he had pointed the gun at her to show that he was serious about her following a court order concerning the sale of their home. He said he was frustrated with how certain matters had been handled following their divorce.

“I did not fire,” Exton testified. “I did not hurt her. I did not try to hurt her.”

Prosecutors rejected his account and argued that he had returned to the restaurant with the intention of shooting his ex-wife.

Former attorney convicted of attempted murder

Exton previously worked as a prosecutor in Michigan and was licensed to practise law in Ohio, according to his trial testimony. He said he had handled divorce, family and bankruptcy cases.

He also told the court that he became homeless after separating from his wife. The couple divorced in 2024.

Exton was convicted of attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault. Sentencing enhancements were attached to all three convictions, according to the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was acquitted on one assault charge and is due to be sentenced later this month.

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Prosecutor calls incident a 'public execution' attempt

Lucas County Prosecuting Attorney Julia Bates said the restaurant staff could not have been prepared for what happened that night.

Bates described the incident as an alleged attempt to carry out a 'public execution' of Exton's ex-wife, saying he had arrived at the restaurant with anger and the intention to attack her.

The viral video now offers a clear look at the moment the situation unfolded and the waiter stepped in, tackling Exton before the gun could be fired.