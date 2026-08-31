A now-viral video shows a Zepto rider making an emotional plea to a traffic cop after his bike was seized. Keep scrolling to know more.

A video has been making rounds on the internet that shows a zepto driver making an emotional plea to the cop after his bike was seized. In the viral video, the Zepto driver can be seen requesting the cops to let him do his delivery after his bike was taken away by traffic police. Yes, you read that right. This video was posted by a viral page named indiahapenning.com.

Zepto Rider's Emotional Plea Goes Viral

Yes, the video was posted with the caption, “A Zepto delivery rider was stopped by traffic police when he made an emotional plea to let go of his siezed vehicle, saying his wife was admitted to a hospital. The rider reportedly requested the officer to reconsider the challan & not sieze his bike, turning the routine traffic stop into an emotional moment. The incident has sparked a debate online over whether compassion should take precedence in genuine emergencies, especially for delivery workers racing against both time and traffic.”

Take a look at the video

How Netizen's Reacted

One user wrote, “Humra desh me insaniyat mar chuki ha . Ab koi bhi adkari ho apna aap ko malik samjna lagta ha . Unha ya NHI PTA un ko jo salary hum hi logo ka paiso sa ati ha.” Another comment read, “ This is really disturbing.” While another comment read, “Really sad yaar.”