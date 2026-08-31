Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's New York speech, comparing him to Swami Vivekananda. He said Bhagwat presented the true essence of Indian philosophy and Hindutva with simplicity and clarity to the world.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday compared Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat's presentation of Indian philosophy to Swami Vivekananda's historic address on the global stage in New York.

In an X post, Chouhan stated that the RSS chief successfully articulated the "eternal life-vision of India" to the world. "I listened to the address delivered by the Most Revered Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat in New York. While listening, time and again it felt that he had placed before the world that eternal life-vision of India, at the centre of which lies the unity of the entire creation and the welfare of all humanity. After Swami Vivekananda, if anyone has presented the true essence of Indian philosophy and Hindutva before the world with such simplicity and clarity, it is the Most Revered Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat," he said.

'Hindutva is a Universal Life-Vision': Chouhan

Chouhan highlighted how the speech reinforced classical Indian tenets such as 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) and 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah' (may all be happy). He noted that Hindutva embodies the sentiment of embracing diversity while recognising an underlying spiritual oneness. "Hindutva is not some narrow ideology, but rather the life-vision expressed in 'Ekam Sat Vipra Bahudha Vadanti', 'Atmatvat Sarvabhuteshu', 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah', and the aspiration for the well-being of the entire world. It is the sentiment of embracing unity in diversity and conducting oneself by regarding the whole world as one family. The Most Revered Sarsanghchalak has explained this eternal thought with utmost simplicity and clarity in the context of today's times and the world. He reminded us that diversity is natural, while unity is the truth," he said.

Quoting ancient seers and the principle of 'Siya Ramamay Sab Jag Jani' (seeing the divine in the entire creation), Chouhan pointed out that Indian spiritual tradition has always advocated a 'live and let live' philosophy, going so far as to pray for the eradication of enmity even from the hearts of the wicked. "He said that 'seeing the world as 'One' is our vision'. Therefore, celebrating diversity, honouring it, and accepting it is our culture; at the same time, nurturing the sentiment of oneness within ourselves is also our duty. Our bodies are different; our languages, attire, traditions, and ways of life are different, yet there is something within us that connects us. 'Siya Ramamay Sab Jag Jani', the same consciousness resides in all of us. This was proclaimed thousands of years ago by our sages, seers, and ascetics. Our tradition has been one of 'live and let live.' The saintly great souls of India have even prayed for the eradication of enmity from the hearts of the wicked. It is this vision that makes Hindutva universal. The Sangh is an organisation that strives to embody this eternal life-vision in its conduct," he said.

Bhagwat's Message of Unity

Earlier, speaking at the Universal Oneness Celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York, Bhagwat said the country's destiny is to realise and repeatedly make the world realise the principle of "unity in diversity". "What is the destiny given to Bharat? Bharat is there to realise and from time to time make the world realise this unity in diversity. We are one, and due to diversity, that oneness is decorated," he said.

Bhagwat, while addressing the event, had said that a person who believes there should be no Muslims in India cannot remain a Hindu. He also said that Hinduism teaches that all paths lead to the same goal and that every human being has dignity. He said, "If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu. If you want to call yourself Hindu, you must believe that all paths are leading to the same goal and that every human has dignity. There is no difference between human beings..."