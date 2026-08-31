A 52-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh died when a hospital lift carrying him on a stretcher malfunctioned and plunged down in Rewa only hours after he had survived a fall from a tree while collecting firewood on Saturday.

A 52-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh died when a hospital lift carrying him on a stretcher malfunctioned and plunged down in Rewa, only hours after he had survived a fall from a tree while collecting firewood. Suresh Sen, a resident of Lalpur village in the Amarpatan area of Maihar district, had sustained multiple injuries, including broken bones, after falling from a tree on Saturday. He was subsequently admitted to National Hospital in Rewa, located around 500km northeast of Bhopal, for treatment.

However, the situation took a turn later that night.

Around 9pm, a hospital employee placed Sen on a stretcher and entered a lift to take him to an upper floor. The lift reportedly malfunctioned while carrying the injured man and suddenly plunged downward.

Sen, who had survived the earlier tree fall, died in the shocking hospital lift accident.

Meanwhile, the incident has raised serious questions about the functioning and safety of the hospital's lift system.