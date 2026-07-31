A woman's viral video details an alleged harassment incident where a Zepto delivery partner repeatedly insisted on entering her home after making a delivery. The video, which criticizes the company's complaint process, has sparked widespread concern online regarding customer safety on quick-commerce platforms.

A video that has gone viral on social media claims that a lady was harassed by a Zepto delivery partner after he repeatedly sought to enter her house. The woman in the Instagram video stated that a delivery partner came to her home to deliver an order and then requested drinking water. She claimed to have given him a bottle of water and instructed him to carry it with him.

She claims that when the delivery person finished the bottle, she requested for more water. Additionally, she said that guy kept asking to enter her house for five minutes.

According to the woman, she informed him there was room outside for him to sit after repeatedly refusing. She said that despite her numerous rejections, he persisted in requesting to enter the residence.

She said that the delivery partner repeatedly rang the doorbell and begged to enter for a short while after she tried to seal the gate. The woman claimed that after getting scared, she shut the door. The delivery agent then allegedly began pounding on the gate, according to her.

She criticised the company's complaint procedure and urged Zepto to look into the situation in the video. She said that when she attempted to use the app to report the issue, she got an automatic answer saying that an investigation was in progress.

On social media, the video has received a lot of attention. Many people are worried about the safety of their customers and are calling on the business to look into the claims in detail.

A number of commenters questioned the verification procedures used by quick-commerce platforms. One user suggested that in order to better protect consumers, businesses like Zepto and Blinkit should impose more stringent screening procedures, such as address verification, criminal background checks, and medical checks.

Zepto responded to the woman's post, saying: “This isn't the experience we aim to deliver, and we'd like to look into the matter. Could you please share your order details and contact number via direct message? Once we receive them, we'll investigate the issue immediately.” The incident is sure to raise concerns surrounding the measures in place to prevent something like this from happening in the first place.