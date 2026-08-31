CM Mohan Yadav inspected the Shri Ram Raja Lok in Orchha, directing officials to ensure timely completion. He said the site is being developed on the lines of Mahakal Lok to boost religious tourism and the local economy in Bundelkhand.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday inspected the ongoing construction and development works at the Shri Ram Raja Lok in Orchha, Niwari District, and reviewed its progress with officials. CM Yadav issued necessary directives to the officials and directed them to complete all works within the stipulated timeline while maintaining quality.

Developing a Religious Tourism Hub

"With the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, we are developing this as a wonderful centre for religious tourism. In this context, the glorious past of Raja Ram Lok, along with the temples dedicated to Lord Ram and the residences built by the rulers of that time, represents remarkable examples of architecture. These ancient heritage structures always connect us with our glorious past," the CM said. He added, "Today, we have air-conditioning, but even during that period, they had designed these structures in such a way that they remained suitable for living, keeping them warm in cold weather and cool in hot weather. These are truly remarkable examples."

Preserving Bundelkhand's Glorious Past

During his visit, the Chief Minister also highlighted efforts to preserve and restore Orchha's historic architecture and structures associated with the Bundela rulers. He said the government is working to bring the glorious past of Bundelkhand alive by showcasing its forts, palaces and other historic buildings.

"While enhancing the importance of our pilgrimage sites, we are also working to showcase the glorious past of our rulers. Orchha in Bundelkhand, which once stood before the country and the world as a capital of the Bundela rulers, has a glorious heritage of historic structures and old buildings, including forts and various other types of buildings," CM said. He added, "These remarkable examples of architecture reflect the rich heritage of that era. To showcase this heritage and bring that period of our past alive, the government is making all possible efforts. We are also ensuring that the restoration of these structures is carried out using the same type of materials that were originally used in their construction. With the use of these traditional materials, we want these structures to retain the same appearance they had 1,000 years ago. I am proud that, under the guidance of our capable officials, skilled craftsmen are working to reconstruct and restore this architectural heritage in the same traditional style."

Modeled on Ujjain's Mahakal Lok

CM Yadav stressed that the Shri Ram Raja Lok is being developed on the lines of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, which has given a boost to religious tourism and strengthened the local economy by attracting devotees and tourists from across India and abroad.

"Today, in the holy city of Orchha, I inspected the ongoing construction work of 'Shri Ramraja Lok'. During the visit, I took information from officials about the progress of the development works and directed them to complete all the works within the stipulated timeline while ensuring quality. Shri Ram Raja Lok is being developed on the lines of Mahakal Lok. The development of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain has given new momentum to religious tourism and also strengthened the economy. A large number of devotees and tourists from India and abroad are coming there to connect with faith and cultural heritage," the CM said. He said the state government is undertaking continuous development and expansion of facilities at major pilgrimage destinations, including Orchha, Chitrakoot, Datia, Nalkheda and Mandsaur. (ANI)