Bengaluru food safety officials sealed a centralised kitchen in Gottigere and a Zepto-linked warehouse in Hoskote after inspections reportedly found hygiene violations, improper labelling, misbranding and food handling lapses. Fresh safety guidelines were also issued.

Food safety officials in Karnataka have intensified inspections of food preparation and storage facilities, sealing a centralised kitchen in Gottigere and a warehouse in Hoskote linked to quick-commerce company Zepto over alleged violations of food safety and FSSAI regulations. The action followed inspections that reportedly found unhygienic conditions, improper labelling, misbranding and lapses in food handling and storage. The crackdown comes as the State Health Department has also issued fresh food safety and hygiene guidelines for hotels, restaurants, dhabas and other food service establishments across Karnataka.

On Tuesday, one team from the Food Safety Department inspected Indira Canteens in Gottigere, Lingarajapura and Singasandra. Another team inspected the Nippon Express warehouse in Hoskote, which handles stock for Zepto. Officials checked the facilities for compliance with FSSAI requirements, including hygiene, cleanliness, food handling and food safety management.

Gottigere Kitchen Sealed Over Hygiene Concerns

During the inspections, officials reportedly found hygiene-related violations at the centralised kitchen units and issued notices to the concerned authorities.

The Gottigere kitchen was sealed on the spot after officials found what they described as extremely unhygienic conditions. The department has also recommended filing a court case in connection with the violations.

Zepto Warehouse In Hoskote Sealed

Meanwhile, officials inspecting the Nippon Express warehouse near Hoskote, which handles stock for Zepto, reportedly found several food safety violations.

These included improper labelling, misbranding and unhygienic food handling and storage, which are against FSSAI requirements. Following the inspection, officials issued a notice and sealed the warehouse.

New Food Safety Guidelines For Eateries

The State Health Department has also issued a fresh set of guidelines on food safety and hygiene for hotels, dhabas, restaurants and other food service establishments across Karnataka.

Under the guidelines, eateries must prominently display their FSSAI licence and provide free drinking water and hot water for customers. Kitchens must be maintained in a clean and organised condition, with adequate ventilation and lighting.

Separate sinks must be provided for washing utensils and raw food items. Cooking and serving equipment and utensils must be cleaned using detergent and hot water.

Raw ingredients must be of good quality, sourced from reliable suppliers and stored at appropriate temperatures to prevent spoilage. Food must also be properly covered, while products should be tested for chemical and microbial contamination wherever necessary.

Staff Hygiene Is Mandatory

According to FSSAI requirements, employees involved in food preparation and service must maintain proper personal hygiene. Staff must wear clean uniforms, head covers, masks and aprons while handling food.

Food businesses must also maintain updated annual medical fitness records for their employees and appoint a food safety supervisor to oversee compliance.

Toilets for both staff and customers must be kept clean and properly maintained.

Food Transport Must Meet Safety Standards

Vehicles used to transport food must be clean and dedicated to food transportation. During transit, food must be maintained at the appropriate temperature to ensure it remains safe and suitable for consumption when it reaches its destination.

Kitchens Must Be Properly Maintained

Kitchen walls, floors and ceilings must be kept clean and in good condition. Nets or meshes should be installed where necessary to prevent dust, flies and mosquitoes from entering food preparation areas.

The Food Safety Commissioner's notification has warned that strict action will be taken against establishments that fail to comply with the prescribed food safety and hygiene requirements.

Key Food Safety Guidelines

The new guidelines include the following measures: