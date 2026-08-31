President Droupadi Murmu said India is expanding its global role with confidence, highlighting fashion technology's potential. Addressing NIFT students, she urged them to maintain a global outlook while staying connected to their cultural roots.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said that India is expanding its role on the global stage with greater confidence than ever before and that fashion technology is a field with immense potential to enhance the country's global footprint.

In her address to the combined convocation ceremony of 18 National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) campuses in New Delhi, President Murmu urged graduating students to seize the opportunity. "Students should maintain a global outlook while remaining firmly connected to their roots and the core values of our culture," she said.

Supporting Artisans and Cultural Heritage

The President said the textile and apparel sector is not just a part of India's cultural heritage but has also been the backbone of the livelihoods of millions of people.

She said that if traditional artisans receive support and guidance, it would encourage their next generations to remain engaged in the profession with pride and confidence.

She expressed happiness that various NIFT centres have implemented programmes such as the 'Craft Cluster Initiative' to acquaint weavers and artisans in their respective regions with modern techniques in the textile and apparel sector and connect them with markets, according to the release.

A Call for Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Practices

The President said that by doing so, students would not only become successful professionals but also contribute to the preservation and enrichment of India's cultural heritage. She urged students to create world-class products and brands while ensuring that they are eco-friendly.

The use of locally available raw materials for their products, she said, would be a significant step towards environmental conservation.

The President also emphasised that remnants should not be discarded as waste and can instead be given a new form, utility and value. She expressed happiness that NIFT's policymakers have accorded significant importance to sustainability and social responsibility within the institute's strategic plan.

She expressed confidence that NIFT would take effective steps to make circular economy practices widespread and beneficial, aligned with its efforts towards a sustainable future in the textile and apparel sector.

Role in Building 'Viksit Bharat'

The President said the youth will play a pivotal role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and underlined that the nation has high expectations from talented young students of prestigious institutes like NIFT.

She urged students to contribute to building a society where every citizen has a fair opportunity to participate in the nation's progress. The President said their success lies in their efforts to help artisans enhance their productivity and income while preserving the authentic identity of their craft. (ANI)