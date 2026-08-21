Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi wrote to PM Modi demanding ₹10 lakh relief for each Assam flood-affected family. He also called for a probe into mining's role and launched 'Mishran Ashray' to build 100 temporary shelters for displaced families.

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate relief and rehabilitation measures for families affected by the devastating floods in Assam, including a demand for ₹10 lakh financial assistance for every flood-affected family. In his letter to the Prime Minister, Gogoi sought urgent intervention from the Centre to support families who have suffered extensive damage to their homes, agricultural land, livestock and livelihoods due to the floods.

Gogoi also demanded a detailed investigation into the factors behind what he described as the unprecedented flood situation in the state. He urged the authorities to examine the alleged role of coal and stone mining activities in worsening the situation and sought action against those found responsible.

According to Gogoi, the Prime Minister's Office has received his letter and informed him that the matter would be examined, including the situation in Sivasagar.

'Mishran Ashray' Initiative for Temporary Shelters

The Sivasagar MLA also announced a separate relief initiative, "Mishran Ashray", during a press conference on Thursday to provide temporary shelter to families who have lost their homes in the floods. Under the initiative, 100 temporary houses will be constructed in a village for flood-affected families.

Each house is expected to cost around ₹25,000, with the project aimed at providing immediate shelter to those unable to return to or rebuild their damaged homes. Gogoi said Coal India and Disha Resort have each contributed ₹5 lakh towards the initiative, taking the initial contribution to ₹10 lakh.

The MLA said the initiative is intended to provide immediate relief while helping affected families begin the process of rebuilding their lives after the floods.

Call for Comprehensive Support and Accountability

The announcement comes as several parts of Assam continue to deal with the aftermath of the floods, which have caused widespread damage to residential areas, farmland and livestock. For families who have lost their homes, the challenge has extended beyond the recession of floodwaters, with many facing difficulties in securing shelter and restoring their sources of livelihood.

Gogoi's demand for ₹10 lakh per affected family is aimed at providing substantial financial support for rehabilitation and reconstruction. He also called for a comprehensive assessment of the damage suffered by flood-hit communities.

The MLA has further sought accountability for activities that he believes may have contributed to the severity of the flooding, particularly alleged unregulated coal and stone mining.

The proposed Mishran Ashray project, meanwhile, is being positioned as an immediate community-level intervention, with the construction of temporary homes intended to address the shelter needs of families who have been displaced.

Gogoi said the focus should remain on ensuring that flood-affected families receive adequate support and are able to rebuild their homes and livelihoods.(ANI)