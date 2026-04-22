Mumbai Viral Video: Woman Confronts Minister Girish Mahajan During BJP Rally

A viral video from Mumbai shows a woman confronting Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan over massive traffic jams caused by a BJP rally. Frustrated after being stuck while picking up her child, she demanded protests be held in grounds, not on busy roads.0:00 BJP Rally Causes Massive Traffic Jam in Mumbai0:39 Woman Confronts Minister Girish Mahajan at Rally2:20 Woman Loses Temper Amid Long Traffic Delay

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