Pahalgam Attack Anniversary: Victim Santosh Jagdale's Wife Gets Emotional

On the anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, Pragati Jagdale, wife of victim Santosh Jagdale, shared her grief. She recalled hoping her husband would survive, thanked the government’s response, and urged stronger security measures so such tragedies never happen again.0:00 Pragati Jagdale Shares Grief on Pahalgam Attack Anniversary2:40 Recalling Hope for Husband’s Survival4:30 Urges Stronger Security Measures

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