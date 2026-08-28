A 16-year-old girl fell into a borewell in Kanpur after a soil collapse. A multi-agency rescue operation involving fire teams, a JCB machine, and the NDRF is currently underway to save her.

A rescue operation is underway in Kanpur after a 16-year-old girl fell into a borewell following a soil collapse at a house in a village under the Maharajganj police station area, officials said on Friday. A JCB machine and fire department teams have been deployed to locate and rescue the girl, while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been alerted.

Multi-Agency Rescue Operation

Kanpur Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Deepak Sharma said that information about the incident was received at the control room in the morning, following which teams from nearby fire stations were immediately dispatched to the spot. "This morning, information was received in the control room that a 16-year-old girl had fallen into the ground due to soil collapse in a house located in a village under Maharajganj police station. Considering the sensitivity of the case, officers were dispatched from nearby fire stations. Police officers and we have also reached the spot. The operation has started," Sharma told ANI.

He added that the NDRF had also been informed and efforts were being made continuously to rescue the girl. "Meanwhile, NDRF was also informed. The rescue operation is ongoing. A JCB has been called, which is being used to dig the ground, and a manual search operation is also underway. All teams are continuously making efforts," the CFO said.

Police and fire personnel are currently working at the site, using both mechanical excavation and manual search methods to reach the girl. Further details about her condition were not immediately available.

Renewed Concerns Over Borewell Accidents

The incident comes amid renewed concerns over accidents involving borewells and open shafts. In a separate incident earlier in July, a four-year-old child who fell into an open borewell in Dhanaura village was declared brought dead after an 18-19-hour rescue operation.

The earlier operation involved multiple agencies, including the Indian Army, NDRF, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local authorities. Rescue efforts were complicated by water seeping into the borewell, rising water levels, persistent rain and loose soil. Authorities subsequently sealed the hazardous borewell permanently. (ANI)