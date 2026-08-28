Vice President CP Radhakrishnan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school children at Uparashtrapati Bhavan. The festival was also marked by President Droupadi Murmu, with greetings extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Friday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school children at Uparashtrapati Bhavan, with the children tying Rakhis on his wrist to symbolise the bond of love, trust and protection. The Vice President celebrated the festival with school children, marking the occasion through the traditional Rakhi ceremony.

In a post on X, the Vice President's office wrote, "Vice President CP Radhakrishnan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school children at Uprashtrapati Bhavan. The children tied Rakhis on the Vice President, symbolising the beautiful bond of love, trust and protection."

Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school children at Uprashtrapati Bhavan. The children tied Rakhis on the Vice President, symbolising the beautiful bond of love, trust and protection. pic.twitter.com/GDUAkaduIC — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) August 28, 2026

President, PM, Home Minister extend greetings

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children and students from various schools and organisations at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. The President said the significance of Raksha Bandhan extends beyond the bond between siblings and noted that the sacred thread of Rakhi can also be tied to family members, friends and even trees, symbolising love and care. Emphasising the importance of environmental conservation, President Murmu urged children to nurture plants and trees.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. May this sacred festival bring happiness, prosperity, and success into all your lives. May the bond of love, affection, and mutual trust remain forever unbreakable; that is my heartfelt wish."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings to fellow countrymen and described Raksha Bandhan as a festival dedicated to the unbreakable love and trust between brothers and sisters.

In a post on X, Home Minister Shah wrote, "Heartfelt greetings to all fellow countrymen on the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan, dedicated to the unbreakable love and trust between brothers and sisters. May this festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into everyone's lives." (ANI)