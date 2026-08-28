Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara said 12 Kannadigas are affected in Nepal floods and 101 taluks are declared drought-hit. He also urged the Centre to consider a nationwide farm loan waiver and defended Minister B Nagendra against resignation calls.

101 taluks declared drought-affected

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said on Friday that 12 people from the state are currently affected in the devastating Nepal floods, with the possibility of more people being stranded in the deluge. Speaking to the media, he said that officials from the state will be sent to Kathmandu to gather details after which immediate action will be taken. "According to the latest information I have received, 12 Kannadigas are currently affected. There is information that more people from Karnataka may also be stranded due to the floods. Officials will be sent to Kathmandu to gather details, and immediate action will be taken," he said.

Parameshwara said that 101 taluks in the state have been declared drought-affected following a review of the situation. Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said a detailed drought report would be prepared and submitted to the Centre shortly, following which central teams would visit the state to assess the situation and relief would be released.

"The drought situation will be reviewed again after 15 days. More taluks may qualify and be declared drought-affected. In the meantime, we will prepare and submit a memorandum to the Centre. Central teams will then visit the state and conduct an assessment, after which drought relief will be released," he said.

Parameshwara bats for farm loan waiver

On the possibility of waiving farmers' loans, Parameshwara said he would urge the Centre to consider a nationwide farm loan waiver, noting that several states were also facing drought. "If the Union Government announces a loan waiver, the issue can be addressed comprehensively. Parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are also facing drought. Just as Dr Manmohan Singh had waived around Rs 72,000 crore in farm loans, a similar decision by the Centre now would benefit farmers across the country. I will urge the Union Government to consider this," he said.

On Minister B Nagendra's resignation

On questions surrounding Karnataka Minister B Nagendra's resignation, the Deputy Chief Minister said there was no need for him to step down as his name did not figure in the charge sheet. "We have said there is no need for Nagendra to resign. His name does not figure in the charge sheet. We had told the Opposition to raise their questions in the House and that we were ready to answer whatever information they had. Instead, they are unnecessarily demanding his resignation," Parameshwara said.

He added that he was not aware of the details of the Chief Minister's discussions with the party leadership on the issue and would seek more information from him. (ANI)