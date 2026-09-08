The Aam Aadmi Party has called a National Council meeting on September 9 to restructure its organisation ahead of the Punjab polls. The meeting will elect a new National Executive, which in turn forms the party's highest decision-making body, the PAC.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has begun working on restructuring its core organisation. For this purpose, a meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party’s National Council has been called on September 9. Convened just ahead of the Punjab elections, the meeting is particularly significant because it is through this process that the National Executive is elected. The party then selects its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) from among the members of the National Executive.

It is worth noting that the Political Affairs Committee is the AAP’s highest decision-making body. The PAC takes decisions on matters ranging from organisational activities and key decisions to election strategy in poll-bound states and the selection of candidates.

Composition of the National Council

Sources associated with the party said that “the AAP has around 500 National Council members across the country. Wherever the party has an organisational presence, one party worker from each district is a member of the National Council. Elected MPs and MLAs of the party are also a member. The election of new members has already been completed, and the meeting has now been scheduled for September 9 through digital means.”

Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal will address the National Council meeting and guide council members on the party’s upcoming activities and strategy. The members of the National Executive will be decided at this Council meeting, and a date will be fixed for its subsequent meeting,”Party sources said.

New Faces to Replace Departed Members

The AAP’s National Executive consists of 30 key members, along with five co-opted members. Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Rajendra Pal Gautam were also members of the National Executive. However, none of the three is now with the party. Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak have joined the BJP, while Rajendra Pal Gautam has joined the Congress. New members will be added to the National Council in their place.

It is also worth noting that Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak remained members of the AAP’s PAC until they left the party. New faces are now expected to be given positions in their place. (ANI)