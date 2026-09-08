A Delhi Metro passenger’s responsible act of cleaning up food he accidentally spilled on the floor has gone viral, with social media users praising his upbringing and civic sense.

Delhi Metro often trends for unusual reels, dance videos or passenger disputes. This time, however, a simple act of responsibility inside a train has won hearts online.

A young boy, wearing earphones, was seen taking out a water bottle from his bag when his tiffin box accidentally fell, scattering food across the floor.

Boy Cleans Up Without Hesitation

Instead of ignoring the mess or moving away, the boy calmly tore a page from his notebook and carefully gathered the spilled food. He then took out a handkerchief from his pocket and wiped the floor clean, ensuring no inconvenience to fellow passengers.

The thoughtful gesture caught the attention of those around him. On September 7, X user @BanCheneProduct shared the incident, which quickly went viral. The post has received over 21,000 likes, 2,500 retweets and more than 300 comments.

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Social Media Applauds Upbringing

Users praised the boy’s civic sense and credited his parents for instilling such values. One wrote, “Hats off! Such understanding is rare. It speaks volumes about his upbringing.” Another commented, “This new generation seems far more responsible than us.”

Others described him as “very cultured” and thanked his parents for teaching him respect and responsibility.