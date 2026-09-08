Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary reviewed the 'Sahyog Programme,' a public grievance redressal initiative. He directed officials to resolve issues from various departments with transparency and within a 30-day timeframe for swift justice.

'Sahyog Programme' a Key Mechanism for Public Concerns: CM

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday said that resolving the grievances of citizens and ensuring justice is the government’s responsibility, asserting that the ‘Sahyog Programme’ has emerged as an important mechanism for addressing public concerns.

A total of 137 applicants attended the state-level Sahyog Programme at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Patna. Their grievances were heard, and directions were issued to the concerned departments and district administrations for time-bound action.

Choudhary directed officials to address public grievances with transparency, sensitivity and within the prescribed timeframe, saying that the confidence people have placed in the Sahyog Programme must be strengthened and sustained.

Applicants from different parts of Bihar raised issues concerning the Revenue and Land Reforms, Education, Home, Rural Works, Health, Food and Consumer Protection, Social Welfare and other departments. The Chief Minister directed the concerned District Magistrates and departmental officials to ensure that the cases are resolved within the stipulated period. The concerned departments and district administrations assured the applicants that necessary action would be taken at the earliest.

Redressal at State Level for Complex Cases

"Applicants whose grievances have already been resolved need not travel to Patna to attend the state-level programme. However, those facing complex cases that remain unresolved at the district level can approach the state-level Sahyog Programme for further redressal", CM said.

"The government is committed to ensuring a transparent, impartial and time-bound resolution of citizens’ grievances. The state-level programme provides a mechanism to review complex cases and facilitate just and speedy decisions", CM said,

Directives for Welfare Schemes

The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive old-age pensions and ration cards without delay. He stressed that no eligible person should be denied the benefits of government welfare schemes because of technical issues.

He said the government aims to resolve grievances received through Sahyog camps within 30 days, and directed officials and employees to work with complete transparency and sensitivity while ensuring satisfactory disposal of cases.

Senior officials, including Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit, Director General of Police Vinay Kumar, Chief Minister’s Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh and Chief Minister’s Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh, along with senior officials of various departments, attended the programme.

District Magistrates, Senior Superintendents of Police/Superintendents of Police and other senior officials from across Bihar participated in the programme through video conferencing. (ANI)