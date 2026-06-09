A video of a little girl eating panipuri has gone totally viral on social media. Her clever trick to enjoy both sweet and spicy flavours at once has left everyone laughing.

Do you love panipuri but find it a bit of a task to eat? If you're someone who struggles with the perfect way to eat it, this video is a must-watch. But be warned, you might end up wondering, 'Can you really eat panipuri like that?' A little girl's unique way of eating golgappa, or panipuri, is making everyone on social media laugh out loud. The video was shared on an Instagram account called Tenzing Seldon. This little girl is from Sikkim, and her mother manages her account.

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The video was posted with the caption, 'Can't decide between sweet or spicy, so I'm having both at the same time.' In the clip, you can see the girl standing in front of a panipuri stall. She has a plate of panipuri in one hand and a candy in the other. Just before popping a puri into her mouth, she licks the candy, and without wasting a second, she gobbles up a whole panipuri.

Many people couldn't stop laughing at the girl's genius way of enjoying both sweet and spicy flavours. The video also had 'Multitasking level' written on it. As the video went viral, tons of people dropped comments. 'I have to try this challenge somehow,' one person wrote. Another user commented, 'If my child is like this, I will be the proudest mother in the world.' Others were simply amazed, with some saying, 'So you can eat panipuri like this, huh?'