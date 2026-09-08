Japan’s Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, offered a glimpse into his experience of India’s spiritual traditions after taking three ritualistic dips in the holy Ganga during his visit to Rishikesh.

Japan’s Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, offered a glimpse into his experience of India’s spiritual traditions after taking three ritualistic dips in the holy Ganga during his visit to Rishikesh. The Japanese envoy shared pictures and a video from the memorable visit, showing himself standing in the river and holding onto a chain as he immersed himself in the water. Dressed casually in a blue shirt, Ono appeared to embrace the centuries-old tradition alongside devotees gathered at the sacred river.

Sharing a picture from the occasion, Ambassador Ono wrote, “Finally, a full dip in the Ganges in Rishikesh—three times!”

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The experience came during the Janmashtami weekend, when Rishikesh was filled with people observing long-standing religious customs and traditions.

Reflecting on the moment, Ono said he experienced a “profound spiritual connection”, describing the emotions surrounding the ritual as “awe, humility, and gratitude”. He further called the experience “truly unforgettable”.

The ambassador’s participation offered a rare and personal glimpse of a senior foreign diplomat engaging with one of India’s most deeply rooted spiritual traditions.

Rishikesh, located along the Ganga, is globally recognised as a major centre of pilgrimage, yoga and spirituality, drawing visitors from across India and the world.

Ono Keiichi has served as Japan’s Ambassador to India since October 2024, succeeding Hiroshi Suzuki. Before taking up the diplomatic post in New Delhi, he held several important positions in Japan’s foreign policy establishment, including Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs. He also served as Japan’s G7 Sherpa during the 2023 Hiroshima Summit.