A German woman's first taste of golgappa has gone viral after she accidentally called the popular Indian street food "Tolgappa". Her cheerful reaction and praise for Indian food delighted Instagram users, with many calling the wholesome video adorable.

A German woman's first experience of trying one of India's most popular street foods has delighted social media users, with her adorable pronunciation of "golgappa" becoming the highlight of a viral Instagram video. Shared by the Instagram page @carinaxaman, the clip captures her genuine excitement as she tastes golgappa for the first time.

From accidentally calling it "Tolgappa" to praising its flavours after her first bite, the wholesome moment has won hearts online, with many users appreciating her enthusiasm for Indian cuisine.

German Tourist's First Golgappa Tasting Goes Viral

The viral video was shared on Instagram by the page @carinaxaman with the caption, "She called it 'Tolgappa'. First time trying golgappa!"

The clip shows the German woman standing at a golgappa cart, preparing to try the iconic Indian street food for the first time. As she attempts to pronounce its name, she mistakenly calls it "Tolgappa", leaving viewers amused.

Before taking a bite, her partner reminds her to eat the entire golgappa in one go, just as it is traditionally enjoyed. She follows the advice and immediately smiles after tasting it.

Indian Food Is Really Good: Woman Praises

Clearly impressed by the flavours, the woman praises the snack, saying, "Indian food is really good."

Her cheerful reaction and genuine appreciation of the popular street food quickly resonated with viewers, helping the video gain widespread attention on Instagram.

Internet Reacts To The Viral Video

The wholesome clip sparked a wave of positive reactions from social media users, many of whom found her pronunciation of "Tolgappa" both amusing and endearing.

Several users joked that "Tolgappa" should become the snack's new nickname, while others welcomed her to the world of Indian street food. Many praised her willingness to embrace a new culinary experience and appreciated her genuine reaction after tasting golgappa for the first time.

Others said her excitement and cheerful smile made the video even more enjoyable, with many commenting that such moments beautifully showcase how food can bring people from different cultures together.