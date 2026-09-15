The Department of Justice held an awareness workshop in Nuh, Haryana, for the Tele-Law Initiative under the DISHA 2.0 scheme. The event, with 150 attendees, aimed to promote technology-enabled legal services for citizens in rural areas.

The Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, organised an Officer-Level Awareness Workshop under the Tele-Law Initiative of the DISHA 2.0 (Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice) Scheme at the Mini Secretariat, Nuh, Haryana, on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Law and Justice, the workshop was chaired by Suresh Kumar, Joint Secretary, Department of Justice and SDM of Nuh, Kunwar Aditya Vikram, CSC Vice President, along with other representatives of the Common Services Centres (CSCs), Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), Panel Lawyers, Nyaya Sahayaks and other key stakeholders working towards strengthening access to Justice at the grassroots level. A total of 150 participants attended the Awareness Workshop.

Workshop Objectives and DISHA 2.0 Vision

The Awareness Workshop was organised with the objective of enhancing awareness about the Tele-Law programme, promoting the use of technology-enabled legal services, and strengthening coordination among stakeholders involved in the delivery of legal assistance to citizens, particularly those residing in rural and underserved areas.

The programme commenced with an inaugural session comprising opening remarks by the Chair, Joint Secretary, Department of Justice. This was followed by a presentation on the DISHA 2.0 Scheme, highlighting its vision of advancing access to Justice through the integrated implementation of Tele-Law, Nyaya Bandhu, Legal Literacy and Legal Awareness Programme (LLLAP), and VIDHI-Sanjeevani.

Technical Session and Digital Tools

During the technical session, participants were briefed on the functioning and impact of the Tele-Law Services, the role of Common Services Centres (CSCs) as grassroots access points for legal assistance, and the contribution of Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) in facilitating legal consultations for citizens. The session also emphasised the importance of leveraging digital platforms to bridge the gap between legal service providers and beneficiaries, the Ministry said. (ANI)

A live demonstration of the Tele-Law Portal and the Nyaya Setu AI-enabled chatbot was conducted to familiarise participants with the digital tools available under the scheme and to showcase how citizens can access legal information and advice through technology-driven platforms.

Stakeholder Discussion and Conclusion

The Awareness workshop concluded with an interactive stakeholder discussion focusing on implementation challenges, best practices, and opportunities for expanding the reach of legal services. Participants also shared suggestions and raised queries regarding the effective delivery of Tele-Law services in their respective jurisdictions.

The workshop concluded with a vote of thanks by Gaurav Kumar Tripathi, Under Secretary, Department of Justice, reaffirming the collective commitment of all stakeholders towards strengthening access to justice and promoting legal empowerment across the country. (ANI)