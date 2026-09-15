Harendra Singh, popularly known as Einstein Chacha, is back in the spotlight after a new video showed him at what appeared to be an office. Singh became famous after 2021 'Battle of Baghpat' brawl went viral, with his orange hair earning comparisons to Albert Einstein. His latest appearance prompted nostalgia, jokes and reactions from social media.

After years away from the spotlight, Harendra Singh, better known online as 'Einstein Chacha', has made a fresh appearance on social media, prompting nostalgia and jokes. Singh became an internet sensation in 2021 after a video dubbed the 'Battle of Baghpat' went viral. His bright orange hair, which users compared with Albert Einstein’s famous hairstyle, quickly earned him the nickname 'Einstein Chacha' and made him a popular meme figure.

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Einstein Chacha spotted again

In the latest video, Singh appears to be at an office, standing patiently in a queue behind several people. He then approaches a counter and appears to ask about something.

The video was shared on X with the caption, “Albert Einstein is back on planet earth guys.” Users quickly recognised Singh from the old Baghpat video.

Some asked where he had been spotted, while others focused on his hairstyle. One joked that even Einstein would have asked him to trim it. Another said his comeback had happened before the much-awaited GTA 6.

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Who is Einstein Chacha?

Harendra Singh first became widely known after footage of a violent brawl between shopkeepers at two rival chaat stalls in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, went viral in 2021.

The groups were reportedly fighting over customers, and the footage showed people using sticks and iron rods during the clash. Singh was also seen attacking members of the rival group.

His unusual hair made Singh stand out in the footage. Social media users soon began comparing him with Albert Einstein, turning him into one of the most recognisable faces from the viral incident.

Internet reacts to his 'comeback'

His latest appearance has brought back memories of the Battle of Baghpat and revived the old meme around his hairstyle.

Comments ranged from simple recognition to playful references to his hair, with several users asking if he was really the same man from the 2021 clash.

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The biggest surprise for many was seeing 'Einstein Chacha' again after a long gap. The latest clip has once again put the Baghpat viral star in the internet spotlight. The clip has revived interest in him.