Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat condemned the Gurugram hit-and-run, calling for stringent action. The police arrested accused Kalyan Bainsla from Rajasthan and have added an attempt to murder charge based on CCTV footage of the incident.

Harish Rawat Demands Stringent Action

Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Tuesday condemned the hit-and-run incident involving a female sports biker on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, saying the accused should face stringent legal action and an example must be set for ramming into the woman's vehicle while she was simply driving along.

Speaking to ANI, Rawat said, "I do not know why people are becoming so short-tempered. There are fights on the road and disputes over parking. In the past, disagreements were usually over land or property; now, we are witnessing these kinds of altercations as well. Neighbours are even attacking one another with sticks. Given the manner in which the woman's vehicle was rammed, the accused should face charges under stringent legal provisions."

Calling for deterrent action, he added, "An example must be set. How can someone ram a vehicle into a woman's vehicle when she is simply driving along? They rammed into her, and thankfully, she survived. However, it is a deeply concerning matter"

Police Action and Arrest

Earlier in the day, Gurugram Sector-56 SHO Manoj Kumar said police had immediately registered a case "keeping the woman's dignity in mind" and added charges, including attempt to murder. "We have immediately registered a case, keeping the woman's dignity in mind, and have come here to record the statement..." SHO Manoj Kumar said while leaving Sia's residence in Kalkaji, south Delhi, where he had gone to record her detailed statement.

The Gurugram Police have arrested Kalyan Bainsla, the man accused of allegedly hitting Sia while driving a four-wheeler on Golf Course Road. Police officials said Bainsla was arrested from Dausa, Rajasthan, and would soon be brought to Gurugram.

The police added Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to attempt to murder, after analysing CCTV footage and conducting an investigation into the incident. According to a police statement, "Following the viral video of a car hitting a female bike rider on Golf Course Road, Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance and registered a case at Sector-56 Police Station. During the intensive investigation, after a thorough analysis of CCTV footage, Section 109 of the BNS (Attempt to Murder) has been added to the case, which carries a provision of up to 10 years of imprisonment."

Victim's Account of the Incident

Meanwhile, Sia had alleged that the car driver aggressively pursued her, made threatening hand gestures, and deliberately collided with her two-wheeler before fleeing the spot. She had demanded strict punishment for the accused, stating that women feel increasingly unsafe on Delhi-NCR roads due to reckless driving and aggressive road rage. She further alleged that the driver cut across lanes and rammed into her bike after she tried to maintain distance and avoid any reckless move by the vehicle. (ANI)