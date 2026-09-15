The CAQM's Enforcement Task Force reviewed compliance across the NCR, reporting 150 inspections from Aug 24-Sep 7. Actions were proposed against violations at C&D sites, industrial units, and involving DG sets, including closures and penalties.

ETF Meeting Reviews Enforcement Actions

The 139th meeting of the Enforcement Task Force (ETF) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), held on September 14, 2026, reviewed enforcement actions, inspections and compliance status across the National Capital Region (NCR) for the reporting period from August 24 to September 7. During the 15-day reporting period, a total of 150 inspections were reported, including 7 inspections at Construction and Demolition (C&D) sites, 98 inspections in the Industrial Sector, and 45 inspections related to Diesel Generator (DG) sets.

Special Inspection Drive in Nuh

As part of the reporting period, a special inspection drive was conducted in Nuh, Haryana, on September 3. According to the release, eight teams of the Commission's Flying Squads, along with District Administration and Police personnel and officers of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), inspected a total of 35 premises. Of these, 13 were found compliant, while 7 units were found locked and are to be reinspected by the concerned State Pollution Control Board. The recommended actions include personal hearing in 1 case, sealing of a DG set in 1 case, issuance of orders in 7 cases, and imposition of Environmental Compensation (EC) in 6 cases.

Actions Proposed Against Violations

Based on the violations reported by the concerned sectors, actions have been proposed in the reported cases. These include closure of 3 C&D projects and 1 industrial unit; sealing of 25 DG sets across C&D sites, industrial units and other units; and issuance of orders/directions for compliance in 1 C&D case, 2 industrial cases and 3 DG-related cases involving 10 DG sets. Environmental Compensation (EC) has also been proposed in 2 industrial cases. Other cases have been identified for appropriate action, including issuance of letters to project proponents, re-inspection and prosecution, and forwarding of cases to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), as applicable.

Status of Resumption Orders

The status of resumption orders issued after the previous ETF meeting was also reviewed. As of September 10, a total of 6 resumption orders had been issued after the last ETF meeting, comprising 1 Industrial Unit and 5 C&D sites. State-wise, 3 resumption orders were issued in Haryana and 3 in Uttar Pradesh.

Cumulative Enforcement Status

The updated cumulative enforcement status as of September 14 was also reviewed. The Flying Squads of the Commission have so far carried out inspections at 28,547 units/projects/entities across the NCR. Based on these inspections, 1,829 Closure Directions have been issued, out of which 1,479 Resumption Orders have been issued after verification of compliance. Further, 126 cases have been transferred to the respective State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs)/Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for final decision, while 224 entities remain under examination for issuance of resumption orders.

Commission Stresses on Continued Enforcement

The Commission reiterated the need for continued strengthening of enforcement, timely verification of compliance and close coordination among implementing agencies for effective implementation of the prescribed norms. It also emphasised expeditious enforcement action, strict compliance monitoring and continued inspections across priority sectors, including Industrial Units, C&D activities and DG sets, to ensure effective mitigation of air pollution across the NCR. (ANI)