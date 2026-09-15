A Gen-Z job applicant's email has gone viral after they gave a 'savage' reply to a company's HR. After waiting five weeks for a job offer, the applicant, Berkay Alkan, told the company they would take the weekend to decide. The bold response has sparked a wide range of reactions across the internet.

The internet is reacting in a variety of ways as yet another Gen-Z and their "work email" become popular on social media. An internet user posted a screenshot of the email, which was essentially a reply to a company's HR, on social media. The Gen-Z had applied to the aforementioned firm a few weeks prior, according to the chat. The HR department is said to have finally responded and offered a position after "five weeks."

As per the screenshot, the company wanted the candidate to respond by the next day.

“Hi Berkay, Please confirm whether you accept the offer by tomorrow. Best regards,

HR Team,” the email read.

It's rather a common offer, isn't it? The Gen-Z candidate's reaction, however, was anything but "regular"! The applicant explained that they would take the "weekend" to make the same decision, reminding the search team that it took them weeks.

“Hi, You took five weeks to decide. I'll take the weekend.

Regards, Berkay Alkan,” the response read.

A Look At Viral Post

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Internet Reacts

“If this is a job offer then I think he really needs the job because if he did he won't be so savage,” a user said. “100 per cent their 1st candidate rejected the offer, you're now the second on the list,” commented the next person.

“And then everyone at the coffee shop stood up and started clapping. Well this truly is an interesting reply,” added another. “One of the only enemies of evey single corporation is HR. They just exist for nothing.