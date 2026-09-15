A woman visiting Bengaluru for a week has criticised the city's traffic, saying long commutes of up to two hours have left her frustrated. Chetna Singh said she currently prefers Hyderabad, sparking a social media debate over traffic and infrastructure.

Bengaluru's pleasant weather is often considered one of the city's biggest advantages, attracting residents and visitors despite its traffic woes. However, for one woman visiting the city, the weather was not enough to make up for the long and frustrating commutes she experienced during her week-long stay. Her comments about Bengaluru traffic and her preference for Hyderabad have now sparked a discussion on social media.

Chetna Singh shared her experience in a video on Instagram, expressing frustration over the time it takes to travel from one part of Bengaluru to another. According to Singh, journeys that should take much less time can stretch to around one and a half to two hours due to the city's traffic.

Bengaluru Weather Vs Traffic

Singh said she was "absolutely freaking done" with Bengaluru's traffic after experiencing the city's daily commute. She questioned whether Bengaluru's pleasant weather could really compensate for the difficulties faced by people trying to travel within the city.

According to her, the weather may be pleasant, but it offers little comfort when simply stepping out or travelling to another location becomes a challenge because of traffic congestion.

Singh said the traffic situation had affected her overall experience of staying in Bengaluru. She added that while other aspects of the city were fine, the lengthy travel times had made her appreciate Hyderabad more.

Woman Says Hyderabad Is Better

Sharing her thoughts on Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Singh made it clear that she currently prefers Hyderabad. In the caption accompanying her video, she wrote that Hyderabad is far better than Bengaluru, further adding to the discussion around traffic and infrastructure in the two cities.

Her comments have attracted reactions from social media users, with some agreeing with her concerns while others questioned whether Bengaluru's traffic is significantly worse than that of Hyderabad.

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented: "I don't face any traffic problem but pot holes I agree are a problem. which area took u 2hrs? I don't face such problems, living here for over 15yrs."

Another user commented: "Are you sure? Traffic is just as bad... HITEC city during peak hours for example... conceded that hyderabad has better road infrastructure than banglore but it isn't enough to relieve the traffic."

The reactions highlight the contrasting experiences of commuters in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. While some users feel that traffic depends heavily on the area and time of travel, others believe that both cities continue to face significant congestion during peak hours.

The discussion also brings attention to a familiar debate among residents and visitors about Bengaluru traffic, Hyderabad traffic, road infrastructure and daily commuting. For Singh, however, the long travel times during her stay were enough to influence her preference, despite Bengaluru's widely appreciated weather.