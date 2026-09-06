A man's Instagram video about Bengaluru's traffic has gone viral after he claimed his two-hour drive to Kempegowda International Airport was as long as the flight of the person he was picking up. The video highlights common frustration among city residents, comparing the 1,500 km flight journey to the time spent navigating traffic to reach airport.

Bengaluru’s traffic and the long journey to Kempegowda International Airport have once again become the subject of an online discussion after a man claimed that his drive to the airport took as long as the flight of the person he was going to pick up. He said that the passenger, who was irritated by the two-hour drive, was able to cover almost 1,500 km in the same amount of time that he spent negotiating the traffic in the city.

The guy, who uses the Instagram handle @mr.bhasad, posted a video expressing his dissatisfaction with the trip to the airport in Bengaluru. In the clip, the man compared the duration of the flight with the time he had already spent travelling to the airport.

“Bro, I am so fed up with Bengaluru airport. I've come to pick someone up right now, and their flight was two hours long. How long did it take me in traffic? Two hours. Crossing three states from 1,500 kilometers away, he reached here in two hours, but I haven't been able to reach the airport, bro. I'm done with this city,” he said. The text overlaid on the video read, “Reaching Bengaluru airport is a struggle,” while the caption accompanying the post simply stated, “struggle is real”.

His grievance draws attention to a problem that many Bengaluru locals often debate online: how long it takes to go from one area of the city to its international airport, especially during rush hour.

Watch Viral Video

Internet Reacts

Users responded to the video because they could relate to the man's contrast of the length of the trip and the journey to the airport.

One user summed up the irony, writing, “Two-hour flight, two-hour airport commute. Peak Bengaluru.” Another joked, “Gurgaon aao kabhi.” Others said the experience was familiar to people living in the city. “This is painfully relatable for Bengaluru residents,” one person commented, while another added, “Bengaluru traffic remains undefeated.”