A Renault Kwid in Bengaluru was filmed displaying an offensive message on a rear LED screen during a traffic jam. The viral video, posted by a commuter, raised concerns over public obscenity and illegal vehicle modifications under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Bengaluru’s traffic problems are no stranger to commuter complaints and rants, but a recent incident on the city’s roads has caught attention for a rather unusual reason. A video of a Renault Kwid with an offensive message shown on an LED screen at the back of the vehicle was posted by a commuter.

According to reports, the incident happened on Wednesday at approximately 9:30 p.m. in Bengaluru during a traffic bottleneck. The commuter, who was on a motorbike, is seen filming the vehicle in front of him in the footage. The rear LED display of the Renault Kwid, registered under the license plate KA 05 MV ****, displayed an obscene and derogatory statement.

The commuter's attention was drawn to the peculiar display, which led him to document the incident and post it on Instagram. He tagged Bengaluru Police, asking them to be aware of the situation and take appropriate action. The commuter expressed worry over the use of foul language in public, especially on a busy route where children, walkers, and other drivers may read the message.

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Under motor vehicle laws, using an aftermarket LED display on a car may also be problematic, especially if the alteration is not allowed or if the lighting or display interferes with road safety or causes distraction. In addition to regulations pertaining to vehicle equipment and road safety, Section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act restricts specific modifications to automobiles.

There was no public response from the Bengaluru Police regarding the video at the time of writing.