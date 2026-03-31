Voters Stage Road Blockade in Mathabhanga Coochbehar Over Voter List Deletions | West Bengal

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Voters Stage Road Blockade in Mathabhanga Coochbehar Over Voter List Deletions

Hundreds of voters in Mathabhanga, Coochbehar (West Bengal) blocked roads protesting mass deletions from the electoral roll ahead of assembly polls.

Author : Asianet Newsable English
| Updated : Mar 31 2026, 09:06 PM IST
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Hundreds of voters in Mathabhanga, Coochbehar (West Bengal) blocked roads protesting mass deletions from the electoral roll ahead of assembly polls. Names missing despite parents being listed sparks outrage and demands for immediate restoration. Tense scenes from the protest.

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