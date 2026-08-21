A three-member committee will investigate the death of a 6-year-old student in Visakhapatnam, allegedly beaten by a teacher. TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao has assured the family of support and an in-depth probe into the incident.

A three-member committee has been formed to investigate the death of a six-year-old student in Visakhapatnam, who allegedly died after being beaten by a school teacher on Friday.

TDP Assures Support to Family

Speaking to ANI while expressing condolences to the bereaved family, TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao said the incident was unfortunate and assured that the family would receive support. "It is very unfortunate that a young life has been lost. It is very, very unfortunate. I have seen the visuals as well. My sincere condolences to the bereaved family. We will definitely support the family," Rao said.

Probe Committee to Investigate

He said the matter had been brought to the notice of Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh and that a three-member committee had already been constituted to look into the incident. "The matter has been brought to the notice of the Honourable Minister, Lokesh. Already, a three-member committee has been formed. The committee will definitely look deeply into the incident that happened. After the report is submitted, we will take adequate action," he said.

Rao said he had seen the visuals of the incident and did not believe that there had been significant harassment by the teacher, but added that it would be inappropriate for him to comment further before the committee submits its report. "I have seen the visuals myself, and I don't think there was much harassment on the part of the school teacher. But somehow, it is very unfortunate. Right now, I should not comment much on that. However, we will definitely stand by the bereaved family," he said.

Advisory for Schools

The TDP State President also advised schools to regularly monitor the health of students and maintain proper health records. "I also advise the schools to check the health of the students and have an adequate health record," Rao said.