A street dancer invited an elderly woman to dance and she joyfully accepted. The heartwarming moment has gone viral, with many praising the beautiful bond.

A street dancer invited an elderly woman to dance and she joyfully accepted, creating a heartwarming moment that has gone viral. The video was shared by Nishal Bharat, a street dancer who regularly performs such acts.

In the video, Nishal approaches an elderly woman in the crowd and offers his hand to dance. She hesitates for a moment but then accepts. What follows is a beautiful dance to the song "O Meharban."

The woman placed her hand on his head like a mother, touching viewers' hearts

The woman, wearing a saree, dances with full enthusiasm. Nishal holds her hand and guides her through the steps. At one point, she places her hand on his head like a mother, a gesture that deeply moved viewers.

The crowd watches in surprise and joy. The video has been widely shared, with many viewers saying they imagined their own mothers in her place. One user wrote, "I want to do this dream dance with my mother."

The video has become a symbol of joy and connection across generations.