BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Rahul Gandhi's protest at a Delhi police station as 'anarchy', accusing him of diverting attention from the Vande Mataram row. Rahul was demanding an FIR for a youth injured by a pellet gun during a protest.

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Protest as 'Anarchy'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday alleged that the Congress party, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, is becoming a party of anarchy and engaging in politics of competition to divert public attention from the Vande Mataram row. The BJP MP's remarks follow the protest staged by Congress MP and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's protest at the Parliament Street police station in the national capital, in which he demanded the registration of an FIR over pellet injuries sustained by a youth during the July 20 protest in New Delhi.

"It is very unfortunate that LoP Rahul Gandhi does politics of anarchy. Currently, he is sitting on dharna at Parliament Street Police Station without permission or prior information," Prasad said. Highlighting that judicial authorities have already established a high-powered committee to investigate the situation independently, Prasad said, "The police have informed him that an FIR has already been registered on the incident he is quoting, and it is being probed. The Supreme Court has formed a high-powered committee to probe into this. Rahul Gandhi, don't you want to respect any law? We suspect and allege that Congress is now stuck due to its stance on the national song Vande Mataram. We condemn what the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress is doing right now."

Rahul Gandhi Demands FIR for Pellet Gun Victim

Congress leaders and cadres gathered outside the Parliament Street Police Station this morning as Rahul Gandhi staged a sit-in protest outside the Parliament Street Police Station along with Sahil Lochab, the alleged victim of pellet gun use on July 20.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi accused Home Minister Amit Shah of being scared of justice. "Today, I went to the DCP office at Parliament Street to file an FIR against the police brutality faced by Sahil Lochab. On July 20, the police attacked Sahil, who was peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar, with a pellet gun. Severely injured by the pellets, Sahil's vision in one eye is now at risk. Such brutality against a peaceful protest is not just illegal--it's a serious crime. Neither has Home Minister Amit Shah offered any explanation to the students for this cruelty, nor has the Prime Minister apologized to them. Now, when Sahil wants to file an FIR for justice, even that is not being allowed. In this way, the Constitution and constitutional rights are being trampled upon. Amit Shah ji, why are you so scared of justice? This fear shows that you are admitting to your crime. The FIR will be filed. A judicial inquiry will take place. And action will be taken against everyone--from top to bottom--who is guilty of this brutality. We will ensure justice for Sahil, and every student victim like him," he said.

Several Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, Salman Khurshid, Kumari Selja and Devendra Yadav were also seen outside the police station as party cadres raised slogans. Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said, "Rahul Gandhi is sitting on a protest till he gets the FIR registered. We have come here in his support. We are very hopeful that he will be successful..."

'Justice Trampled': Congress Details Complaint History

Lochab, according to Rahul Gandhi had earlier approached Delhi Police along with his lawyers on August 14 and submitted a written complaint, but was allegedly not provided an I/O number or acknowledgement. The complaint was again pursued on August 17 through email and phone, but no I/O number or acknowledgement was provided, sources said.

Rahul Gandhi then accompanied Lochab to the Delhi Police DCP office today to press for registration of the case. They alleged that the DCP had again not provided details of the case officer or I/O number.

Subsequently, Rahul Gandhi met senior Delhi Police officials at the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office at Parliament Street Police Station to seek registration of a complaint. Gandhi had earlier visited Mandir Marg Police Station and requested that a case be registered. After police allegedly refused to register the case, he proceeded to meet the DCP Central. He later proceeded to Parliament Street Police Station, where he met police officials.

According to the complainant, the alleged incident constitutes a cognisable offence and warrants registration of an FIR. Rahul Gandhi has sought action on the complaint and pressed for justice for the victim, sources said.

Last month on July 29, Rahul Gandhi had addressed a news conference and said that students, who were on a protest following the NEET paper leak and other controversies, were fired at with pellet guns and claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was responsible for "brutality" against the protesters. (ANI)