Union Health Minister JP Nadda chaired a meeting to review H1N1 preparedness in Delhi amid a rise in swine flu cases. He stressed vigilance and robust surveillance due to humid weather conditions conducive to spreading respiratory infections.

Centre Reviews H1N1 Preparedness

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda on Friday reviewed the prevailing situation and preparedness for H1N1 Influenza in the country with particular focus on the national capital. Delhi Health Minister D Pankaj Kumar Singh was also present in the meeting.

According to a release, the Union Health Minister reviewed the national surveillance and epidemiological situation, ILI and SARI trends, testing and laboratory surveillance, and preparedness of healthcare facilities to manage seasonal influenza cases.

Nadda emphasised the need for continued vigilance, robust surveillance and proactive preparedness, with close monitoring of influenza trends. The preparedness of healthcare facilities in Delhi was reviewed, including the availability of hospital beds, critical care facilities and other necessary supplies.

Spike in Cases Amid Changing Weather

The meeting comes amid reports of a rise in swine flu cases in Delhi, with health concerns emerging against the backdrop of humid and variable weather conditions in the national capital. The Centre's review also assumes significance as Delhi has been witnessing changing weather conditions, with humidity and fluctuations in temperature creating conditions conducive to the spread of seasonal respiratory infections.

According to a recent report, a spike in swine flu cases has been reported in Delhi amid the prevailing humid and variable weather conditions. Health experts have advised people to remain alert to flu-like symptoms and seek medical attention where required.

About H1N1 (Swine Flu)

H1N1, commonly referred to as swine flu, is a respiratory infection caused by the influenza A(H1N1) virus. Symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. In some cases, particularly among vulnerable groups, influenza can lead to serious complications.

Centre-State Coordination Stressed

Nadda has previously stressed the importance of coordination between the Centre and state governments in dealing with seasonal and communicable diseases. In July, he reviewed Delhi's preparedness for dengue prevention and control and called for close coordination among the Union government, Delhi government, municipal authorities, healthcare institutions and frontline workers. (ANI)