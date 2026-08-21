Forest officials in Assam's Kaziranga apprehended a man for the illegal trade of a Tokay Gecko, a Schedule I protected species. Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah confirmed the arrest and recovery of the live gecko.

Man Held for Illegal Tokay Gecko Trade

The forest officials apprehended a person for his alleged involvement in the illegal trade of a Tokay Gecko, a Schedule I protected species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, in Assam's Kaziranga. The forest officials also rescued a Tokay Gecko from the apprehended person's possession.

The apprehended person was identified as Rahul Karmakar.

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said that, in a crackdown on illegal wildlife trade, the Bokakhat Range team apprehended Rahul Karmakar of Kohora at Latabari for his alleged involvement in the illegal trade of a Tokay Gecko, a Schedule I protected species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. "One live Tokay Gecko was recovered from his possession. Further investigation is underway to trace the source and identify others potentially involved in the illegal trade," the Assam Forest Minister wrote on X.

Minister Reviews Forest Encroachment

Earlier on July 20, Mallabaruah visited the Tharkonalbari and Rakhyasini Pahar Proposed Reserve Forests (PRFs) in Goalpara district to assess reports of encroachment on forest land and review measures for strengthening forest protection. The inspections followed recent eviction drives and the process of converting Proposed Reserve Forest land into Reserve Forest.

During the inspection, the Assam Minister, accompanied by senior Forest Department officials and local MLAs, conducted an on-site assessment of the affected areas and interacted with local residents to understand the prevailing situation. The team reviewed the extent of encroachment and discussed measures for safeguarding the forest and ensuring its long-term conservation.

The Assam Forest Minister said that the visit was undertaken following reports indicating that a substantial portion of the forest land had been encroached upon. He noted that the field inspection confirmed the need for appropriate measures to protect and preserve the forest area. "The legitimate rights of our indigenous people will be fully protected, and there should be no concern regarding their traditional rights. At the same time, encroachment on forest land by outsiders will not be allowed, as protecting our forests remains a priority," Mallabaruah said.

The Minister also highlighted the growing challenge of human-elephant conflict in Goalpara, stating that conservation of forest habitats is essential to addressing the issue. He emphasised that protecting existing forests, expanding forest cover and undertaking plantation activities would contribute significantly towards reducing human-elephant conflict in the region. (ANI)