A six-year-old boy named Pranay Teja died in Visakhapatnam after allegedly being beaten by a teacher at Little Garden School for not doing his homework. The boy collapsed in the classroom and was later pronounced dead, with a viral video of the incident sparking protests. The family is demanding a detailed investigation into the child's death.

A six-year-old boy died on Thursday after he was allegedly beaten by a teacher at a school in Visakhapatnam. The incident took place at Little Garden School in the One Town area. The boy, identified as Pranay Teja, had arrived at school on Thursday morning. The report claims that Pranay was beaten and reprimanded by the teacher for not doing his homework.

Later, within the classroom, the youngster passed out. After being taken to a hospital, the medical staff pronounced him dead. The exact cause of the child's death, however, is yet to be established through the official investigation. Claims that he died of a heart attack after being frightened by the teacher have been made in connection with the incident.

After then, King George Hospital (KGH) received his body for a post-mortem examination. According to the family, Pranay Tej had gone to school as usual when he was allegedly reprimanded by his teacher for not completing his homework.

Since then, a video purportedly from the classroom has appeared on social media. The youngster is seen in the video standing close to the teacher, clearly upset, and weeping. The youngster seems to weep and utter, "No, no," at one point. The instructor is seen in the video apparently hitting the boy while grasping or yanking his clothes, including his tie.

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The footage has intensified questions from the family and others over the treatment of the child inside the classroom. The news left the child's parents and relatives devastated. They later reached the school and protested after reportedly watching the CCTV footage of the classroom incident.

The child's death led to a protest by relatives outside the school and at KGH. Family members have demanded a detailed investigation into what happened inside the classroom and strict action if anyone is found responsible.