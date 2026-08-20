A woman named Vinitha tragically died after being trapped in a malfunctioning elevator in a residential society in Ongole, Andhra Pradesh. The incident, captured on CCTV, occurred when the lift suddenly moved downwards as she was exiting. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

A woman died after she was trapped in an elevator at a residential society in Andhra Pradesh’s Ongole. The incident occurred when the woman, identified as Vinitha, was attempting to exit the elevator after it reached the floor. The episode was captured on video. The incident took place in the city's Surya Towers Apartments, according to the details. Vinitha was travelling in the elevator with her daughter and grandson, as can be seen on the video. The daughter and grandson got out of the lift when it got to their floor.

Vinitha was also in the process of getting out when the lift suddenly moved downward. Vinitha was caught between the floor and the lift due to the abrupt shift. She was taken to a hospital right away for treatment after suffering serious injuries in the collision.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

Scroll to load tweet…

Vinitha passed away from her wounds while receiving care, despite efforts to heal her. It was still unknown what specifically caused the lift to relocate.

Initial suspicion is that there may be a mechanical issue with the lift or insufficient upkeep. These are still only preliminary theories, though, and the exact reason of the tragedy has not yet been determined.