Jharkhand government will accept the High Court's decision on its order cancelling the 11th-13th JPSC exams, said Congress leader Pradeep Yadav. The court stayed the government's order, providing relief to newly appointed officers who challenged it.

Govt to Accept Court's Decision

Jharkhand government will accept the High Court's decision on its order cancelling the 11th to 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations and appointments, Jharkhand Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Pradeep Yadav said on Thursday.

"Govt too will accept the decision of the Court; we all accept it," Yadav said while reacting to the Jharkhand High Court's decision to stay the state government's order.

Yadav said an investigation would bring out the details "layer after layer" and that only after its completion could anything be said about the matter. He said the government had prima facie felt that there were some errors in the examinations and therefore cancelled them. "Based on the pleas before the Court, it must have stayed the order...I think students too should approach the Court for justice," Yadav said.

Lawyers on the Court's Findings

Amritansh Vats, lawyer representing the petitioners, said the 11th to 13th JPSC and Food Safety Officer matters were before the court and that the court found prima facie that the government's order was wrong. "The Court has stayed the order for now," Vats said.

Advocate Kumar Harsh, representing aspirants, said an Intervention Application had been filed challenging the cancellation of the examinations. He said the petitioners argued that principles of natural justice had not been followed and that the records did not mention what their fault was. Harsh said the government has to file its reply within 15 days. He added that candidates whose examinations were cancelled have to submit an affidavit stating that if they are found involved in any manner, they will be affected and bound to accept the order.

High Court Stays Cancellation Order

The reactions come after the Jharkhand High Court has stayed the State government's order cancelling the 11th and 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations and appointments, providing relief to newly appointed officers who had challenged the decision.

The court passed the order while hearing various petitions filed by the newly appointed officers against the government's decision. The matter was heard by Justice Deepak Roshan of the Jharkhand High Court. Advocates Indrajit Sinha and Amritansh Vats represented the petitioners before the court. (ANI)