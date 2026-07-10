A customer's Reddit post about his encounter with a rain-soaked Zomato rider went viral. The rider, who kept the food dry at his own expense, confessed he works to avoid family ridicule, leading to an act of kindness from the customer and a wider social media discussion.

A everyday conversation became a viral moment of sadness and empathy as a consumer posted his encounter with a rain-soaked Zomato rider. The rider, who delivered the meal absolutely dry without even donning a raincoat, explained that he only had to get the job done to escape ridicule from his family. The customer offered a warm cup of tea and a dry spot to relax for 15 minutes, reminding social media users of basic human decency.

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"Delivery guy showed up drenched in the rain today, made sure my order stayed dry, and said something that stuck with me," a Reddit user posted. The man recalled, “When the guy showed up he was completely soaked, no raincoat or anything, but the food itself was totally dry. Guess he made sure of that at least.”

When the customer asked why he wasn’t wearing a raincoat, the rider said, “‘bhaiya kaam to kaise bhi ho jaata hai, agar kaam nahi karunga to gharwalo ke taane padenge’ — basically that the work gets done one way or another, but if he doesn't work, he'll hear about it at home.” Amid the heavy rainfall, the customer offered the rider tea and a place to rest. He accepted both and then left after 15 minutes.

A Look At Viral Reddit Post

“Nothing major happened honestly, just a random Tuesday interaction but it's been on my mind since. Figured I'd share it.”

How Did Social Media React?

An individual posted, “Life is hard out there.” Another accused, “Very controversial opinion, but ordering food in the rain just because of craving isn't too much??? It's just that gig workers are on two-wheelers, and given the condition of the roads and drainage system in India, it becomes a different kind of challenge to navigate and deliver products."

Another wrote, “I’ll never understand how some families just keep on tormenting the men of the family despite all the hard work they do.”