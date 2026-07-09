A viral video shows a man sleeping soundly on a bull's belly in the middle of a busy Indian road. The clip, which gained massive traction on X, prompted a mix of humorous and concerned reactions from netizens, with many dubbing it a 'peak Indian moment'.

'India is not for beginners'--once again--was the opinion that took hold after a very unexpected episode piqued the interest of many. A video surfaced online showing a guy sleeping on a bull's belly in the middle of a busy road. The video was shot by one of the commuters while travelling along the road, when the driver saw the unexpected situation. The bull and the guy appeared peaceful and relaxed, nestled together as if it were the safest place to rest after a long day at work.

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Netizens started responding as soon as the video became viral. While others pointed out the safety risk the two were posed, the majority thought the situation was humorous. It was also referred to as a "peak Indian moment" by many.

The post was shared on X (formerly Twitter), by the handle ‘TARUNspeakss’. The post was shared yesterday and pulled over 541K views from people.

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Internet Reacts

“Snuggly cushioned in the middle of the crossroad. India is not for beginners,” a user said. “So a bull sleeping right in the middle of the road is soooo common that the man is now an abnormality,” commented the next person. “This is so cute but I am also very worried about it these days. Also the people driving on the road,” added another.

“Maybe he is going through the deepest pain of his life,” added another person. “This is obviously risky for the animal, the man and the commuters, but it is also so sweet. Just look at the two, they are looking too cute,” added another person.