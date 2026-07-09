Three women on a road trip from Jamshedpur to Hazaribagh experienced a terrifying ordeal on the Ranchi-Tata Highway. After a minor collision, they were allegedly chased, threatened, and attacked by occupants of a Scorpio SUV who threw stones, injuring their driver. A viral video has emerged capturing the incident, raising questions about safety.

A road trip from Jamshedpur to Hazaribagh turned into a frightening experience for three women after they were allegedly chased, threatened, and attacked on the Ranchi-Tata Highway near Dasham Fall in Jharkhand on Tuesday afternoon. The women, who want to remain anonymous, said that two occupants of a Scorpio SUV chased their car following a traffic collision, obstructed their route, attempted to force open the doors, and threw stones that cracked a window, wounding their driver.

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A video of the event has now emerged, showing the accused apparently attempting to frighten the passengers by yanking on the car doors and hurling stones before escaping as locals gathered at the scene. The victims claim that on Tuesday morning, they, together with a sister, a friend, and their driver, Ranveer Singh, departed Jamshedpur for Hazaribagh. The company stopped at a roadside restaurant in Bundu for breakfast, then proceeded to the Surya Mandir.

According to reports, the situation worsened about 12:27 p.m. as their vehicle was going on the national highway close to Dasham Fall. The women claimed that their car was struck by a speeding Scorpio SUV, and they held the SUV driver accountable.

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Instead of resolving the matter peacefully, the occupants of the Scorpio allegedly began arguing aggressively with the women. Feeling unsafe, they decided to leave the location immediately. The women claimed that the Scorpio continued to pursue them for several kilometres. They alleged that the SUV repeatedly overtook their vehicle, tried to cut them off, and prevented them from driving away safely.

The driver allegedly reversed the vehicle and even momentarily drove in the opposite way in an effort to flee. The chasing SUV apparently persisted in pursuing them in spite of these attempts until eventually blocking the route entirely.

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The accused then reportedly attempted to use force to open the driver's side door. They allegedly took up stones and assaulted the car after they were unable to get inside.

During the claimed attack, stones hit the vehicle, smashing the driver's side glass. The shattering glass struck driver Ranveer Singh, who received minor injuries. The women waited inside the locked vehicle, continuously calling the police emergency number for rapid assistance. According to the victims, the first emergency call was made at around 12.33 p.m. via Dial-100. They stated that the complaint was filed at the Ranchi Police Control Room a few minutes later.

The women alleged that police reached the scene around 12.58 pm, by which time the accused had already left, according to The Avenue Mail. The response time has drawn criticism, with the victims questioning why help did not arrive sooner during an active emergency.

Emergency response systems such as Dial-100 and Dial-112 are intended to provide rapid police assistance during emergencies, although response times may vary depending on location, traffic, and accessibility.