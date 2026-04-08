Varanasi Viral Video: Woman Jumps into Ganga, Boatmen Save Life | #Shorts

In a dramatic incident in Varanasi, a young woman jumped into the Ganga River, triggering panic among locals. Boatmen nearby acted instantly, rescuing her before it was too late. Their quick thinking averted tragedy. The woman was rushed for medical care, and authorities are now investigating the circumstances.Disclaimer: This video is intended for awareness and educational purposes only. It does not promote or encourage dangerous behavior. Viewer discretion is advised. Always prioritize safety and well-being.

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