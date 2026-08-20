Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted forest conservation, climate change and wildlife protection while interacting with IFS probationers in Dehradun, citing 13,000 acres of freed forest land and new conservation measures.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, held an interaction session with Indian Forest Service (IFS) probationers today in Dehradun wherein the importance of forest officials in protecting the environment, biodiversity, and natural resources has been stressed. C.P. Radhakrishnan, the Vice President of India, and Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (Retd.), the Governor of Uttarakhand, were also present at the occasion.

Forest Cover of Uttarakhand

Dhami expressed his welcome to the Vice President to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and congratulated the newly selected IFS probationers, underlining the importance of the Indian Forest Service in protecting the ecological wealth of our country.

The Chief Minister stated that around 70% of the geographical area of Uttarakhand is covered with forests. He said that the hills, rivers, forests, and biodiversity of the region form an important part of the identity of the state and protecting these resources is not only the duty of the government but also of the future generations.

Climate Change and the Increased Importance of Forest Officials

Climate change, he said, has further increased the importance of forest officials. Dhami called upon the probationers to combine their administrative skills and technology with sensitivity to forest-dependent communities.

Describing forest officers as “guardians of nature,” he emphasized that their duties do not limit to the administrative work only. Knowing the local communities and taking into account their interests in combination with nature conservation will also become necessary.

Mission LiFE and ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’

The Chief Minister talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mission LiFE and ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, saying that such initiatives inspire people to take part in environment conservation. He mentioned that Uttarakhand is also trying to find the balance between the development and ecology conservation.

13,000 Acres of Forest Land Liberated

Dhami said that about 13,000 acres of forest lands were liberated from the illegal encroachments during the state’s fight against them. He also pointed out that the state of Uttarakhand has its own Forest Drone Force, which can be considered as the way towards the technological forest monitoring and conservation.

Development Together With Wildlife Conservation

Speaking about the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway running through the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, Dhami said that about 12-kilometer elevated wildlife corridor was developed there.

A National Transit Pass System has also been launched by the government for easier transportation of forest produce and there is also an amendment to forest panchayat rules. The compensation for deaths due to human-animal conflicts has been raised to ₹10 lakh and life insurance has been given to fire watchers.

Measures to Reduce Human-Wildlife Conflicts

According to Dhami, the measures like bio-fencing, fast response units, and wildlife helpline 1926 have been reinforced. He stressed that any measure taken to conserve environment should take into consideration the livelihood of people dependent upon forests.

The Chief Minister advised the probationers of IFS to keep national interest, conservation of environment, and public welfare at the center of their services.