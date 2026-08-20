Congress leaders, led by Sonia Gandhi, paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 82nd birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi. Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid homage to the 'architect of modern India'.

Congress leaders led by CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Late Rajiv Gandhi on his 82nd birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi on Thursday. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also offered floral tributes at the memorial of the former Prime Minister, described as the "architect of modern India".

In a post on X, Congress wrote, "Rajiv Gandhi ji, the architect of modern India, is being remembered by the entire country today." On the birth anniversary of the country's former Prime Minister, the late Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji, CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji paid floral tributes by visiting Veer Bhumi. The whole country is remembering Rajiv Gandhi ji, the pioneer of modern India, today. 📍 Delhi pic.twitter.com/OQbD2CRREI — Congress (@INCIndia) August 20, 2026

Tributes on Sadbhavana Diwas

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other party leaders and workers were also present at Veer Bhumi to pay homage.

Remembering Rajiv Gandhi on "Sadbhavana Diwas", Kharge in a post on X said, "Today, on Sadbhavana Diwas, we remember Rajiv Gandhi, a visionary leader who awakened hope in millions and helped prepare India for the promise of the 21st century." Today, on Sadbhavana Diwas, we remember Rajiv Gandhi, a visionary leader who awakened hope in millions and helped prepare India for the promise of the 21st century. His legacy lives on in the transformative changes he championed and in his enduring faith in India’s youth,… pic.twitter.com/ISvFBub6Oo — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 20, 2026

"His legacy lives on in the transformative changes he championed and in his enduring faith in India's youth, technological progress and the power of new ideas," he added.

Kharge said the most meaningful tribute to Rajiv Gandhi would be to "strengthen India's timeless spirit of empathy, harmony and reconciliation, while nurturing intellectual freedom, innovation and the aspirations of our young people. We pay our deepest respects on his birth anniversary and remember his tremendous contribution to the nation."

On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel said his political tenure was short but his contributions were significant. "Rajiv Gandhi's political tenure was short, but his contributions were very large. He took many revolutionary steps, including those for Panchayati Raj, the IT revolution, and reducing the voting age to 18. If Rajiv were present today, we would have been number one in Artificial Intelligence," Baghel told reporters.

A Legacy of Modernisation

Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed office in October 1984 at the age of 40, following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He remained in office till December 2, 1989.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

His government's Computer and IT Policy reduced import duties on computers and software, laying the foundation for India's information technology growth. In 1988, his government's policies helped establish the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), boosting the country's software industry. (ANI)