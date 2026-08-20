A court in West Bengal's Murshidabad sentenced Raja Ali Sarkar to life imprisonment for murdering his relative, Israfil Sarkar, with a sickle. The murder was the culmination of a long-standing land dispute that escalated over picking jackfruits.

Man Jailed for Life in Murshidabad Murder

A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in West Bengal after being convicted of murdering his relative following a land dispute, police said.

According to West Bengal Police, the incident took place when Raja Ali Sarkar went to pick jackfruits from the land of his relative Israfil Sarkar in the Daulatabad police station area. When Israfil objected, a verbal altercation broke out, following which Raja Ali attacked him with a sickle and repeatedly slashed his throat, killing him on the spot.

Escalation of a Land Dispute

"A long-standing dispute over land had been ongoing between Israfil Sarkar, a resident of Daulatabad police station area, and his relative Raja Ali Sarkar. But one day, that prolonged dispute reached a deadly climax. The incident occurred a few years ago. On the morning of April 12, Raja Ali had gone to pick jackfruits from Israfil Sarkar's land. When Israfil noticed this, he forbade Raja Ali from taking the jackfruits. But ignoring his words entirely, Raja Ali began forcefully picking the jackfruits," the police said.

"What started as a verbal exchange over the matter quickly escalated into a dire situation. At one point, Raja Ali suddenly rushed at Israfil Sarkar with a sickle, repeatedly slashing at his throat. Israfil died on the spot," the police said.

Investigation and Conviction

Following the incident, Anarul Islam, a family member of the deceased, lodged a written complaint at Daulatabad police station.

"Anarul Islam, a family member of the deceased Israfil Sarkar, filed a written complaint at Daulatabad police station. Under the supervision of the late Sub-Inspector Kaliprasad Banerjee, the accused was swiftly arrested. Following a full investigation, the chargesheet was submitted to the court within a few months," the police said.

The court has now convicted Raja Ali Sarkar and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

"The verdict in the case has just been delivered. The honourable court has convicted the accused, Raja Ali Sarkar, and sentenced him to life imprisonment," the West Bengal Police said.

(ANI)