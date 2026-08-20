A fake CBI raid attempt in Delhi's Rohini was foiled by a businessman's wife who denied entry to 8-10 impostors. The group, unable to produce a warrant and confronted by neighbours, fled the scene. Police have launched an investigation.

A suspected 'Special 26'-style fake Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid attempt at a businessman's residence in Delhi's Rohini was allegedly foiled after his wife refused to open the gate for a group of 8-10 people posing as CBI officials.

According to the family's complaint, the group arrived at the residence and claimed that they had come to conduct a CBI search. However, the alleged officials did not initially provide proper authorisation or establish their identities to the satisfaction of the family.

Alert Neighbours Confront Group

The woman reportedly refused to allow the group to enter the premises despite alleged pressure and threats. The suspected impostors allegedly remained outside the residence for around one-and-a-half hours while attempting to convince the family that they were CBI personnel.

The situation drew the attention of neighbours, who gathered outside the residence and questioned the group about the purported search operation. The neighbours reportedly asked the group to produce the search warrant and other authorisation documents.

According to the complaint, when the group was asked to provide a copy of the notice authorising the search, they allegedly claimed that the document was inside their vehicle and left the spot on the pretext of bringing it.

Police Launch Probe, Scrutinise Evidence

The family subsequently contacted the police helpline 112, following which a police team reached the residence.

The complainant has alleged that the suspected fake officers were wearing clothes carrying the CBI insignia and were also carrying identity cards identifying themselves as CBI officials. The family later received a purported notice through WhatsApp bearing the name and signature of the CBI Director.

Although the message was subsequently deleted, the family had already taken a screenshot of it and submitted the same to the police along with the complaint. The complainant has alleged that the notice was fabricated and was allegedly being used to give the suspected raid an appearance of being an authorised CBI operation.

The entire incident was reportedly captured by CCTV cameras installed around the residence, which could provide investigators with evidence regarding the identity and activities of the persons who visited the property. Police are investigating the matter. More details are awaited.