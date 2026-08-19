A Nepal minister is winning hearts online after a touching video showed Sita Badi breastfeeding a 17-day-old baby rescued from a run-down children’s home when the crying infant had no formula.ch.

Nepal Minister Sita Badi Breastfeeds 17-Day-Old Rescued Baby in Heartwarming Viral Video

A video from Nepal is winning hearts online after Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens Sita Badi was seen breastfeeding a 17-day-old baby girl rescued from a children's home in Kathmandu.

The touching moment came during the minister's visit to the children following their rescue from the Bal Mandir centre in the Naksal area. The facility, run by the Nepal Children's Organisation, was reportedly found in poor condition, with officials raising concerns over the children's health and living conditions.

Minister Steps In As Baby Wouldn't Stop Crying

Sita Badi visited the rescued children along with a medical team. Doctors found several children suffering from health issues, including eye infections, skin problems and severe coughs. The minister also personally helped clean and bathe some of the children.

During the visit, the 17-day-old baby girl began crying continuously. Attempts to soothe her reportedly failed, while formula milk was not available at the time. Seeing the distressed infant, Badi took her in her arms and breastfed her, providing immediate comfort and nourishment.

The emotional moment was captured on video and has since gone viral, with many people praising the minister's compassionate gesture and calling it an example of humanity and maternal care.

20 Children Rescued From Poor Conditions

The children were rescued on July 18 from the Bal Mandir centre after authorities raised concerns about the conditions there. The group included 12 boys and eight girls, aged between 15 days and two years.

According to officials involved in the rescue, monsoon-related sewage water had flooded the room where the toddlers were staying, forcing staff to move them to an administrative office.

Officials reportedly found all 20 children gathered on a single mat on the floor, with pieces of dry instant noodles scattered nearby. A joint team involving officials from the minister's ministry, Kathmandu Metropolitan City and police carried out the rescue.

The viral video of Sita Badi caring for the newborn has now drawn widespread attention, shifting the focus from the shocking conditions at the centre to a deeply human moment of compassion during the rescue.