Residents of Kota village in Uttarakhandhave built a makeshift wooden bridge across the Hinval River after facing difficulties crossing its strong current. A viral video shows villagers placing wooden logs and panels to create the crossing. The footage has triggered praise for their initiative and concern over difficult daily travel.

Residents of Kota village in Uttarakhand have reportedly built a makeshift wooden bridge over the Hinval River after struggling to cross its strong current on foot. A video of the villagers constructing the bridge has gone viral on social media, showing several men working together to create a basic crossing using wooden logs and panels. According to the caption accompanying the video, the bridge was built as the water level in the river fell. The video identifies the location as Gram Sabha Kota.

Villagers use wooden logs to make bridge

The footage shows men placing three long wooden logs across the river before fixing wooden panels over them. The simple structure was then used as a crossing point.

An earlier video from the area reportedly showed residents crossing the river with the help of ropes. People standing at both ends of the crossing held the ropes tightly as others made their way through the water.

The lack of a proper bridge has reportedly made everyday travel difficult for residents of Kota and nearby Umrisaen, particularly when the river is swollen.

The latest video has drawn considerable attention online, with many users praising the villagers for coming together to find a solution to their daily problem.

'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Some social media users described the villagers' effort as an example of self-reliance, while another comment said that people can achieve a lot when they do not simply wait for someone else to help.

Others expressed concern over the difficult conditions faced by the residents. Comments included questions about the absence of local political representatives and criticism of the authorities over infrastructure in the area.

One user described the situation as a "hard life", while another wrote, "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

The viral footage has therefore sparked two parallel reactions, appreciation for the villagers' initiative and concern over the reported lack of a permanent bridge. Many in fact tagged Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and other government officials' social media handles.

The makeshift structure appears to be a temporary solution rather than a replacement for a safe, permanent crossing. Nevertheless, as the video keeps getting circulated and garners strong reactions, everything that the villagers can now hope for is a well-built strong bridge.