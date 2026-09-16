Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated his birthday with visually impaired children at a Dehradun institute, cutting cake, interacting with students and sharing a message on inclusion and opportunity.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami marked his birthday in a special way this year, spending time with children studying at the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities in Dehradun. Instead of limiting the occasion to formal celebrations, Dhami joined the children, cut a birthday cake with them and interacted with them at the institute.

CM Dhami Meets Visually Impaired Children

During his visit, Dhami met the students and spoke with them about their education, interests and aspirations. The children welcomed the Chief Minister warmly, while Dhami spent time among them and encouraged them to continue working towards their goals.

The birthday interaction also included a cake-cutting ceremony with the students. Dhami described the time spent with the children as a source of fresh energy and inspiration.

Pushkar Singh Dhami’s official Uttarakhand government profile lists his date of birth as September 16, 1975.

‘Every Child Has Talent and Potential’

Speaking to the children, Dhami emphasised that every child has the ability to develop their talents and pursue their ambitions. According to his remarks, providing the right opportunities, encouragement and confidence can help children recognise their abilities and move towards their goals.

He also said that empowering persons with disabilities should not be viewed as the responsibility of the government alone. Dhami stressed the importance of collective efforts to ensure equal opportunities, dignity and an inclusive environment.

Dhami Encourages Children to Face Challenges

The Chief Minister urged the students to approach challenges with confidence, determination and sustained effort. He encouraged them to remain focused on their ambitions and move forward with enthusiasm.

Dhami also spoke about the importance of creating an environment where every individual can get opportunities to progress with dignity and support.

Children’s Happiness Becomes Birthday Highlight

Dhami said the affection of the children and the happiness visible on their faces made the celebration particularly meaningful for him. He described his time with the students as a memorable part of his birthday and said the interaction gave him renewed energy.

His wife Geeta Dhami, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi and teachers from the institute were also present during the occasion.