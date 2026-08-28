Uttarakhand is preparing a new winter tourism strategy focused on lesser-known destinations, trekking, adventure activities and local participation, with a proposed Jageshwar-Kasar Devi-Sun Temple tourism circuit.

Uttarakhand is working on developing a new strategy that could help boost winter tourism and make the mountainous state a year-round travel destination. The meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, along with Tourism Secretary and senior officials, emphasized enhancing winter tourism and identifying new places and tourism activities.

The government aims at moving away from the well-known tourist destinations such as Nainital and Mussoorie as these locations face pressure due to a lot of tourists. The idea is to develop some new, untapped destinations as well as increase their promotion so that tourism revenues reach more parts of the state.

New Destinations and Winter Tourism Activities

Under the direction of the Chief Secretary, GMVN, KMVN, and other stakeholders need to come up with suggestions for winter tourism destination possibilities in the state of Uttarakhand.

The destinations identified would be analyzed based on their USPs and accordingly tourism activities would be designed. Some of the focus areas include new trekking trails, marathons at high altitudes, bird watching, nature tourism, and adventure tourism.

A detailed plan will be prepared for developing various facilities, tourism activities, and events at these destination places.

Local Communities to Have Greater Involvement

Involvement of local communities, tour operators and other stake holders in the process of tourism development was also emphasized by the government in the meeting.

Discussions with local people will be encouraged on regular basis so that ideas suggested by locals may be taken into account while planning tours. It is believed that it will create job opportunities for locals and reverse migration may also take place due to creation of more earning sources for locals.

Jageshwar-Kasar Devi-Sun Temple Tourism Circuit

A tourism circuit involving Jageshwar, Kasar Devi and Sun Temple was another important point of discussion in the meeting. Tour circuits would be created for the tourists in order to get them visit more places in one trip.

It has been directed by the Chief Secretary to study various examples of tourism circuits from other countries having similarities in geographical or seasonal conditions with those of Uttarakhand.

Publicity regarding new circuits will be started much earlier.

Tourism Conclave to be Organized is Also Being Discussed

There are plans to review tourism projects and new opportunities in the coming 15 days once again. Another discussion that was held during this meeting was about organizing a tourism conclave which would focus on winter tourism.

The overall plan focuses on diverting the tourist movement from conventional spots towards new locations in Uttarakhand.