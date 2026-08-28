The 'Kanda Express' arrived in Delhi with onions from Maharashtra, with the Centre retailing them at a subsidised Rs 35/kg. The Delhi govt will also procure onions from NAFED and sell them at cost price to control rising prices.

Centre Sells Onions at Subsidised Rates in Delhi

The 'Kanda Express' carrying a consignment of onions from Maharashtra arrived at Adarsh Nagar Railway Station in Delhi on Friday, as the Central government began retailing onions in the national capital at a subsidised price of Rs 35 per kilogram.

The arrival of the train comes after farmers in Maharashtra on Wednesday stopped the 'Kanda Express' at Lasalgaon Station in Nashik, alleging that poor-quality and rotten onions were being loaded instead of the quality produce procured from them.

The move comes amid concerns over rising onion prices, with retail inflation increasing to 4.45 per cent in July from 4.38 per cent in June, driven mainly by higher food prices, including onions, ginger and garlic, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Delhi Govt Takes Steps to Curb Rising Prices

Earlier this week, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a review meeting on the availability and prices of onions and sugar in the national capital. The meeting noted that there was no shortage of these essential commodities in Delhi but directed officials to ensure timely measures if prices rise further.

According to the Delhi Chief Minister's Office, the government will procure onions and sugar from the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) and make them available at various locations across the city. The items will be sold at the procurement price, while the Delhi government will bear transportation and other related expenses, the CMO said.

The department has also been directed to monitor onion supplies, ensure smooth availability in markets, prevent hoarding and take necessary action against violations.

Food and Supplies Minister Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa and senior officials were present during the meeting.

The Chief Minister also directed the department to prepare an action plan, including the possibility of setting up camps to provide affordable onions to residents.

Sirsa said the government's priority was to ensure that Delhi residents do not face an additional burden due to any further increase in onion prices. "Onions will be sold to people at the price at which they are made available by NAFED. The Delhi government will bear transportation and other related expenses and will not allow any additional burden to fall on the people of Delhi," he said. (ANI)